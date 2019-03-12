|
|
Donna L. Davis
Mahwah - Donna L. Davis, age 65, of Mahwah, passed away March 9, 2019. Beloved mother of Ryan and wife Alicia Davis of Darian, CT, and Kristen Davis and husband Michael McCrimlisk of Mahwah. Adoring grandmother of Katie and Matthew McCrimlisk, and Avery and Hannah Davis. Devoted sister of Jimmy and wife Joanne Byrne of Waldwick, and daughter of Scott Peritz of Leonia. Donna was loving companion to Bart D'Ambra, and Aunt to Lauren Giammanco and James Byrne. Donna was a 4th grade teacher in Paterson School #9 for many years, and previously was a teacher in Leonia Middle School. "Donna's happy place was somewhere on a beach and spending time with family and friends. She will forever be missed". Funeral Mass will be Friday 10:00 AM at Nativity RC Church, Midland Park. Visiting Wednesday 7:00 - 9:00 PM and Thursday 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Ave, Ridgewood. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (www.chop.edu), The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352,
Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352 -OR- The , (https://alz.org/nj), 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Feeneyfuneralhome.com