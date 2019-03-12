Services
Feeney Funeral Home
232 Franklin Avenue
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 444-7650
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Feeney Funeral Home
232 Franklin Avenue
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Feeney Funeral Home
232 Franklin Avenue
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Nativity RC Church
Midland Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna L. Davis


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna L. Davis Obituary
Donna L. Davis

Mahwah - Donna L. Davis, age 65, of Mahwah, passed away March 9, 2019. Beloved mother of Ryan and wife Alicia Davis of Darian, CT, and Kristen Davis and husband Michael McCrimlisk of Mahwah. Adoring grandmother of Katie and Matthew McCrimlisk, and Avery and Hannah Davis. Devoted sister of Jimmy and wife Joanne Byrne of Waldwick, and daughter of Scott Peritz of Leonia. Donna was loving companion to Bart D'Ambra, and Aunt to Lauren Giammanco and James Byrne. Donna was a 4th grade teacher in Paterson School #9 for many years, and previously was a teacher in Leonia Middle School. "Donna's happy place was somewhere on a beach and spending time with family and friends. She will forever be missed". Funeral Mass will be Friday 10:00 AM at Nativity RC Church, Midland Park. Visiting Wednesday 7:00 - 9:00 PM and Thursday 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Ave, Ridgewood. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (www.chop.edu), The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352,

Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352 -OR- The , (https://alz.org/nj), 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Feeneyfuneralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now