Hawthorne - Kearsley, Donna L., age 70, of Hawthorne, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born in Cedar Grove, Donna had grown up there before moving to Wayne and later Hawthorne where she had resided for the last 10 years. She had worked for KLS Associates in Cedar Grove as an administrative assistant. Donna was the beloved mother of Jessica Tumminello and her husband Guy of Hawthorne and Matthew Kearsley and his wife Jamie of Parsippany. Loving grandmother of Sarah, Thomas, Kayla, Gary, Giovanni, and Angelina. She is also survived by her dear dogs Roxy and Skipper. Cremation will take place privately. Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge, 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07463. (www.browningforshay.com).




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
