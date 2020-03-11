Services
Donna Lee Mason Albert


1950 - 2020
Donna Lee Mason Albert, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Born in Southington, CT., she lived in Bergenfield, NJ and Ship Bottom, NJ prior to Barnegat where he resided since 2019. She was a Registered Nurse for Visiting Nurse Services, New York, NY prior to her retirement. She was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Brant Beach, NJ.

She is predeceased by her parents; Donald L. and Eleanor W. Mason (nee Werner), and her husband, Richard A. Albert in 2018.

Donna is survived by her sister, Sherrill Mason, as well as her loving cousins.

At the convenience of the family, all services were privately held. Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, Manahawkin, NJ, was in charge of the arrangements.
