Donna Lillian Pirozzi-Stewart



Donna Lillian Pirozzi-Stewart passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2020.



Donna was born in Hackensack, NJ on July 9, 1950, the daughter of Sam and Lillian Pirozzi. She resided in Ramsey, NJ for most of her life before moving to Long Beach Island, NJ in 2014. Donna was married to James W. Stewart for 43 years and is survived by her husband and children James Saverio Stewart of Hoboken, NJ and Rita-Jean Stewart of New Orleans, LA. She is also survived by her brother, John (Jack) Pirozzi (Janet) of Webster Groves, MO, Rita Lane (Christopher) of Long Beach Island, NJ and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and godchildren. A sister, Paula, predeceased her.



Donna graduated from Urbana University in Urbana, Ohio and taught in the West Jefferson Public Schools before moving back to New Jersey. She reared her family in Ramsey and then returned to teaching for 22 years in Oakland, NJ. She taught at Manito Elementary, and then Valley Middle School in the Language Arts Program. Her love of reading and writing was reflected in the excellence of her teaching and the admiration of both her students and colleagues. Her popularity as a respected teacher and inspiration to students knew no bounds. After she retired from teaching Donna and Jim decided to settle on Long Beach Island, NJ where her family had vacationed for many years. Donna became active in several civic organizations including the Friends of the Barnegat Lighthouse State Park and the New Jersey Maritime Museum. She was an avid walker and bike rider, and an enthusiastic participant in the Healthy Bones program. She loved her music and the casual activity afforded by Long Beach Island.



Donna also enjoyed cooking, entertaining, creative projects around her home, gardening, and taking unexpected road trips. She was loyal and passionate and maintained life-long friendships with enthusiasm and pride. She especially adored her husband Jim and their two children. Her love of life and infectious spirit affected all who had the pleasure of knowing and meeting her. Donna was a lover of all things peaceful and colorful and had a fondness for the color red. Among her favorite foods were potato chips to which she often quipped: "I never met a potato chip I didn't like."



In lieu of flowers, Donna would prefer that you make a donation to the Friends of Southern Ocean County Animal Shelter in Manahawkin, NJ.



Because of the Covid-19 virus a Memorial Service will be planned at a later date.









