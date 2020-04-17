|
|
Donna Louise Scheferman
Franklin Lakes, - Donna L. Scheferman, 81, of Franklin Lakes, NJ (formerly of Oakland, NJ) passed away Thursday, April 9th, 2020. Born in Washington D.C, she resided in Oakland and Franklin Lakes for 43 years. Donna was the Administrative Assistant to the president of Federal Electric Corp., a division of ITT, in Paramus NJ. Beloved mother of Deborah Brugger and her husband Dennis, Bill Biesel and his wife Talin. Devoted grandmother of Kerri Brugger, Krystal Berkowitz and husband Daniel, Jessica Biesel, and Rebecca Biesel. Donna was predeceased by her husband Harold Scheferman in 2010. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge in Oakland NJ. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date. For additional information and condolences visit Oaklandmemorial.com