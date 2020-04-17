Services
Oakland Memorial Home
330 Ramapo Valley Road
Oakland, NJ 07436
(201) 337-6161
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Scheferman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Louise Scheferman


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Louise Scheferman Obituary
Donna Louise Scheferman

Franklin Lakes, - Donna L. Scheferman, 81, of Franklin Lakes, NJ (formerly of Oakland, NJ) passed away Thursday, April 9th, 2020. Born in Washington D.C, she resided in Oakland and Franklin Lakes for 43 years. Donna was the Administrative Assistant to the president of Federal Electric Corp., a division of ITT, in Paramus NJ. Beloved mother of Deborah Brugger and her husband Dennis, Bill Biesel and his wife Talin. Devoted grandmother of Kerri Brugger, Krystal Berkowitz and husband Daniel, Jessica Biesel, and Rebecca Biesel. Donna was predeceased by her husband Harold Scheferman in 2010. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge in Oakland NJ. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date. For additional information and condolences visit Oaklandmemorial.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -