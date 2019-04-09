Resources
Donna Lynn Adler Haines

Donna Lynn Adler Haines In Memoriam
Donna Lynn Adler Haines

Happy Birthday

To my beautiful daughter, Donna

April 9th



A Birthday Story

As I was looking

out of

The kitchen window

I saw a little bluebird

Sitting on the back

Of the outdoor bench

And a beautiful

butterfly on the top

rim Of the fence.

They seemed to linger

A long while,

As if they knew

This was a special day.

And maybe they were

Messengers from Heaven

Telling me you were

Safe and in

God's Loving Care!

I pray you know

I carry you in my heart

Everywhere!

Donna,

I Love you Forever and ever,

Happy Birthday

Mother

xxxxxxx
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
