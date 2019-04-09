|
|
Donna Lynn Adler Haines
Happy Birthday
To my beautiful daughter, Donna
April 9th
A Birthday Story
As I was looking
out of
The kitchen window
I saw a little bluebird
Sitting on the back
Of the outdoor bench
And a beautiful
butterfly on the top
rim Of the fence.
They seemed to linger
A long while,
As if they knew
This was a special day.
And maybe they were
Messengers from Heaven
Telling me you were
Safe and in
God's Loving Care!
I pray you know
I carry you in my heart
Everywhere!
Donna,
I Love you Forever and ever,
Happy Birthday
Mother
xxxxxxx