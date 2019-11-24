Resources
Donna Lynn Adler Haines

Donna Lynn Adler Haines In Memoriam
Donna Lynn Adler Haines

November 24, 2009

To My Beautiful Daughter,

Donna



Another year Living

Without you here

Time does not take the pain

of losing you away -

It's silently with you

As you count the years,





The nights and days,

But I carrry you

In my heart

Wherever I go.



I cherish the wonderful

Memories as I wait the time

We can once again

Share together,

And I pray to God in heaven

To let me know

You are in his Loving care

And to guide me

As long as I am here.



I Love You

My Love

Forever and ever,

Mother

