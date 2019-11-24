|
Donna Lynn Adler Haines
November 24, 2009
To My Beautiful Daughter,
Donna
Another year Living
Without you here
Time does not take the pain
of losing you away -
It's silently with you
As you count the years,
The nights and days,
But I carrry you
In my heart
Wherever I go.
I cherish the wonderful
Memories as I wait the time
We can once again
Share together,
And I pray to God in heaven
To let me know
You are in his Loving care
And to guide me
As long as I am here.
I Love You
My Love
Forever and ever,
Mother
