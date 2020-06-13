Donna M. (VanValen) Jensen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna M. Jensen (nee Van Valen)

Woodcliff Lake - 74, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on June 12. Beloved wife of 46 years to Ronald and devoted mother to son Erik, his wife Beth, and daughter Valerie. Loving grandmother to Kristian and Kamryn.

Donna is survived by her brother Kenneth Van Valen and her sister Valerie Davis. She is predeceased by her father and mother, Donald and Valerie Van Valen.

A celebration of Donna's life will be held at a later date when it is safe for the people she loved to gather. A donation to a charity of your choosing can be made in Donna's memory.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved