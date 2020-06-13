Donna M. Jensen (nee Van Valen)



Woodcliff Lake - 74, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on June 12. Beloved wife of 46 years to Ronald and devoted mother to son Erik, his wife Beth, and daughter Valerie. Loving grandmother to Kristian and Kamryn.



Donna is survived by her brother Kenneth Van Valen and her sister Valerie Davis. She is predeceased by her father and mother, Donald and Valerie Van Valen.



A celebration of Donna's life will be held at a later date when it is safe for the people she loved to gather. A donation to a charity of your choosing can be made in Donna's memory.









