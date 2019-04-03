|
|
Donna M. Salomone
Westwood - Donna M. Salomone (nee Keller) of Westwood, NJ, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was born in Westwood, NJ, daughter of the late Harold and Leona (nee Glasner) Keller. Devoted mother of Darlene Taylor and her husband Michael, Doreen Castronovo-LoGuidice and her husband William, and Toni Ann Migliore and her husband Luigi. Beloved grandmother of Samantha Taylor, Dominiquea and Giuseppe Castronovo, Arthur LoGuidice, Nico and Matteo Migliore. She is also survived by her loyal dog Shelly. Before retiring, she was a hair stylist and owner of Arthur Angelo's Hair Salon, New Milford, NJ. She loved being with her family and spending time at the Jersey Shore. The family will receive their friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Thursday, April 4, from 4-8PM. Service at the funeral home on Friday, April 5, at 11AM. Interment to follow at Westwood Cemetery, Westwood, NJ.
