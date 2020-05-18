Donna Marie Philhower



Clifton - Donna Marie (Turos) Philhower, 57, of Clifton, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. Born in Glen Ridge, Donna was a lifelong resident of Clifton. Before her retirement, she was employed as a Preschool Teacher's Aide at Allwood Play and Learn in Clifton for 20 years. Donna loved enjoying spending her time on the beach and boating with her family, as well as caring for her pets.



She was predeceased by her parents, Stanley and Sophie Turos. Survivors include: her beloved husband, Kenneth Philhower; three devoted daughters, Alyssa Philhower, Amy Philhower, Ashley Philhower, (who is set to wed her fiancé Bartek Polowniak on Sept 25, 2020), and including a very exceptional niece Erin Hennen, that is like a daughter and sister to the family. Two sisters, Lorraine McDermott and Nancy Foster; and her brother, Kenneth Turos. Including loving nieces and nephews, Julia Doellinger, Rachel Bodor, Allison Manella, Michelle Fowler, Ronnie Philhower, Heather Day, Michael Turos, Stephen Turos, Lori Levoy and David McDermott



Services will be private at this time, although plans for a public memorial will be announced in the future. Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton is handling arrangements.









