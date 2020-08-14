1/
Donna Nancy Pallatta
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Nancy Pallatta

Westwood - Donna Nancy Pallatta, 64, of Westwood, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10th 2020. Dear sister of Pete, Nick, Kim, Robert, Laura, Dave, Tony. Loving care giver to her pets Dixie and Tillie. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her parents Shirley and Nicholas Pallatta. Born in Hackensack, she lived in Westwood for over 50 years. Donna was the payroll supervisor for County of Bergen for over 30yrs. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Tuesday, August 18th from 4pm to 8pm at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ.

A graveside gathering will be held on Wednesday, August 19th at Westwood Cemetery, 23 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made your local animal hospital or pet rescue in Donna's name.

Becker-funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Westwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
2016640292
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Becker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved