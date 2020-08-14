Donna Nancy PallattaWestwood - Donna Nancy Pallatta, 64, of Westwood, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10th 2020. Dear sister of Pete, Nick, Kim, Robert, Laura, Dave, Tony. Loving care giver to her pets Dixie and Tillie. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her parents Shirley and Nicholas Pallatta. Born in Hackensack, she lived in Westwood for over 50 years. Donna was the payroll supervisor for County of Bergen for over 30yrs. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Tuesday, August 18th from 4pm to 8pm at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ.A graveside gathering will be held on Wednesday, August 19th at Westwood Cemetery, 23 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made your local animal hospital or pet rescue in Donna's name.