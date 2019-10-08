Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pompton Lakes - Donna Powell, 85, formerly of Bloomingdale and Pompton Lakes, passed away on October 7, 2019.

Born in Dubuque, IA, Donna was the daughter of Jessie and Peter Brandt. After the sudden death of her mother when she was 2 months old, Donna maintained a loving relationship with her father but was raised and cared for by her neighbors, Leo and Mildred Francois.

Donna graduated from Iowa Teachers College and worked in several places including Puerto Rico, California, Florida, as well as New Jersey. Donna and her husband of 61 years, David, were longtime residents of Pompton Lakes and Bloomingdale before moving to Cedar Crest Village two years ago.

Donna is lovingly survived by her husband, David; her son, Lee and his wife Betsy; and her daughter, Dana Doig and her husband Bill.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 pm Friday, October 11 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. www.scanlanfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna's memory to would be greatly appreciated by her family.
