Dora Bornstein
Plainsboro - Dora Bornstein age 96 of Plainsboro, NJ formerly of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away peacefully on October 6, 2019. Dora was a holocaust survivor but never lost her faith in humanity. She was the beloved wife of the late Isadore (2013), married to him for 57 years. They will now be dancing together again to Frank Sinatra. Devoted mother to Sharon and her husband Adam, and Martin (Rita). Cherished grandmother to Matthew and his husband Matthew, Joshua and his girlfriend Jane, and Ana. Dear great-grandmother to Maci and Madison. Services will be 10:30am on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Rt. 4 West), Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial to follow at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Dora Bornstein may be made to Yad Vashem, www.yadvashemusa.org.