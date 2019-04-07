|
Dora (nee Blaustein) Izower
Fort Lee - Dora (nee Blaustein) Izower, age 93 , of Fort Lee,NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday Afternoon, April 5,2019. Beloved wife of the late Mendel Izower, devoted mother of Dr. Louis Izower and his wife Gina, of Paramus,NJ and Ruth Shoichet and her husband Louis, of Old Bethpage, NY, proud grandmother of Marc Shoichet and his wife Diana, Rachel Shoichet Nicolazzo and her husband Adam,Dr. Mitchell Izower and his wife Amanda,Stacie Izower and her fiance Ben,Jeffrey Izower
and Brendon Izower,Step-Grandmother of Gregory Morris and his wife Jackie and Justin Morris, dear great grandmother of Ryan,Maxwell, Jane,Abigail and Learn. Dora was a Holocaust survivor who escaped the Germans, then escaped the Russian Communist occupation. She buried her mother in Paris and was forced to leave the United States when her visa expired after the war. She went to Cuba,where she met her husband,had children and was forced to flee the Communist,came to America and became a merchant,raised a family and lived a good long
life. "We Will miss her". A graveside service will be held today at 1 :15 P.M. at Beth El Cemetery 735 Forest Avenue,Paramus,NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Dora Izower may be made to HIAS (Hebrew Immmigration Aid Society). arrangements are by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn,NJ