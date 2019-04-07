Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Graveside service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:15 PM
Beth El Cemetery
735 Forest Avenue
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dora Izower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dora (Blaustein) Izower

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dora (Blaustein) Izower Obituary
Dora (nee Blaustein) Izower

Fort Lee - Dora (nee Blaustein) Izower, age 93 , of Fort Lee,NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday Afternoon, April 5,2019. Beloved wife of the late Mendel Izower, devoted mother of Dr. Louis Izower and his wife Gina, of Paramus,NJ and Ruth Shoichet and her husband Louis, of Old Bethpage, NY, proud grandmother of Marc Shoichet and his wife Diana, Rachel Shoichet Nicolazzo and her husband Adam,Dr. Mitchell Izower and his wife Amanda,Stacie Izower and her fiance Ben,Jeffrey Izower

and Brendon Izower,Step-Grandmother of Gregory Morris and his wife Jackie and Justin Morris, dear great grandmother of Ryan,Maxwell, Jane,Abigail and Learn. Dora was a Holocaust survivor who escaped the Germans, then escaped the Russian Communist occupation. She buried her mother in Paris and was forced to leave the United States when her visa expired after the war. She went to Cuba,where she met her husband,had children and was forced to flee the Communist,came to America and became a merchant,raised a family and lived a good long

life. "We Will miss her". A graveside service will be held today at 1 :15 P.M. at Beth El Cemetery 735 Forest Avenue,Paramus,NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Dora Izower may be made to HIAS (Hebrew Immmigration Aid Society). arrangements are by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn,NJ
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now