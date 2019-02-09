Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
12 Terrace Avenue
Rochelle Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
Dora Stapleton Obituary
Dora Stapleton

Rochelle Park - Dora, (nee Fasulo), 94, of Rochelle Park, formerly of Hackensack, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Rochelle Park.

Cherished wife of the late John Stapleton (2004). Beloved mother of Ken Stapleton and his girlfriend Carmen of Elmwood Park and Kathy Mullen and her late husband Tom of Hamburg. Treasured grandmother of, Erin and her husband Andy, Kelly, Colleen, Katelyn and her husband Ben, Kenny and his girlfriend Jackie, Brendan and his wife Maxine, Derek and his wife Megan, and great-grandchildren, Connor, Haley, Elizabeth, Charlotte, Evan, Ryan, Shaun and Reagan. Predeceased by her 2 brothers Larry and Frank and sister Lucy. Also predeceased by her son, the late Craig Stapleton and granddaughter Shauna.

Family will receive friends on Sunday February 10, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Monday February 11, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church 12 Terrace Avenue Rochelle Park. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.

As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcomed or donations may be made to the Barn Hill Care Center Attn: Blair Unit 249 High Street, Newton, NJ, 07860.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
