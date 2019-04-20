|
|
Doreen Cecila Spano
Garfield - Spano
Doreen Cecila, 72, of Garfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 . Before retiring, Doreen worked for ERA Realty in Saddle Brook as a Real Estate Broker. She enjoyed antiquing, collecting depression glass and spending time with her grandchildren.
Beloved mother of son Vito Spano and his partner Kathy Francisco and daughter Tina Merillo and her husband Joe. Devoted grandmother of Mia and Giovanni. Dear sister of Theresa Kidd and her husband William.
Family will receive friends on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 9:00 am on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 9:30 am Funeral Mass at St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church, 488 Saddle River Road, Saddle Brook. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com