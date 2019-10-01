|
|
Doreen Marie Carr (nee Greeley)
Mahwah - Doreen Marie Carr (nee Greeley) 57, on September 29, 2019 of Mahwah, NJ. Beloved mother of Damien and Elvis. Loving sister of Andrea Vanmansart, Richard Greeley and the late Susan Meccia. Cherished daughter of Richard Greeley Sr. and the late Andrea Greeley. Dear aunt of Kyle, Cecelia, Lea, David Paul, David Lawson, Andrea, Shane, Cheyenne, Victoria and Richard. Adored great aunt of Ayla, Ryan, Brady, Hannah and David III. Doreen was a loving, caring and understanding person. Doreen had a beautiful soul and always lived beyond expectation. She was a true brave warrior. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 12 PM - 3 PM & 6 PM - 9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Paul R.C. Church in Ramsey. Interment will follow at Mahwah Cemetery in Mahwah. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.