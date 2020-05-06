Dorian Baker Mickey Hawkins
Dorian Baker Mickey Hawkins, a woman with a big heart who loved to make others laugh, died Monday April 27, 2020 in Charlotte, MI at the age of 67. Born February 17, 1953 in Manhattan to Ralph Edward and J. Gigi (Luciano) Mickey, Dorian grew up in the cities of Passaic and Nutley, New Jersey. After high school she attended Drew University in Madison, NJ where she met her husband, Daniel Hawkins, and graduated with a degree in Political Science. They moved several times following Daniel's employment, ending up in Grand Ledge, Michigan for several years. Dorian moved to Charlotte after their divorce to be closer to her work with CASA for Kids of Eaton County.
Dorian will be remembered by many as a great conversationalist. Her speech was often peppered with Yiddish words and phrases she learned as a child from neighbors and school friends in New Jersey. Friends, family and coworkers loved her ability to tell a story. Whether it was about something that had happened long ago, or something she learned through her interest in current events and varied cultures, or an idea she had read about, her stories were always entertaining and often coaxed a smile or laughter from others.
Always sensitive to others, she volunteered for many non-profits including: United Way, WIC, and local hospitals in the various communities she lived over the years. She had such a generous heart, and gave all she had in her position as the Volunteer Coordinator for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Kids of Eaton and Barry Counties. Dorian's service to her community also extended to helping as a campaign volunteer for Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in Lansing.
Museums were one of her favorite places to visit, especially the Smithsonian in Washington DC, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Natural History Museum in New York City. Dorian's family and friends will remember her for her wonderful smile that she shared with everyone. Her daughter, Julia, fondly remembers how Dorian loved to make her own bows for gifts they would wrap together leading up to Christmas.
Dorian is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Julia Hawkins and Paulo Arruda of Warwick, Bermuda; her brother, Douglas Mickey of Georgia; and her aunt, Joan (Mickey) Mohan of New Jersey.
A family memorial service will be held in New Jersey at a date to be determined. Please support the family by leaving your condolences and memories of Dorian on her Tribute Page found at www.PrayFuneral.com. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.
Published in Nutley Sun from May 6 to May 14, 2020.