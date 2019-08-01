Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Liturgy
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
Doris A. (Romano) Marek

Doris A. (Romano) Marek Obituary
Doris A. Marek (nee Romano)

Hasbrouck Heights - Doris A. Marek (nee Romano) 82, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Born in Hackensack to the late Joseph and Anna Romano. Before retiring, Doris was Chief Financial Officer for the Borough of Wood-Ridge. Beloved wife of the late Ferdinand "Fred" Marek. Devoted mother of Lois Marek and Steve Marek and his wife Jill. Loving grandmother of Colton and Amber. Dear sister of Carol File. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, August 3rd at 11:30 AM. (All to meet at church). Entombment following at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. Visitation Friday, August 2nd from 7-9 PM at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Bergen County Animal Shelter would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
