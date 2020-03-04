Services
Attentive Cremation Service
182 Harrison Avenue
Garfield, NJ 07026
973-340-7077
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Anderson


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Anderson Obituary
Doris Anderson

Oakland - Doris Anderson, 91, passed away on February 29th after a long and joyous life. Beloved wife of 68 years to the late Earl Anderson. Devoted mother of Sue Evangelista, Earl Anderson (Marge), Jennifer Madamba (Charlie), and Nancy Witten (Jim). Cherished grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Born and raised in Naugatuck Connecticut she graduated from UCONN with a degree in Psychology. After graduation she worked for the Institute of Living in Hartford. Soon after she and Earl married and the family relocated to New Jersey so Earl could be closer to his job in N.Y.C. Once all of the children were in school Doris enrolled at William Paterson University to pursue an Elementary School Teacher's Certificate. Upon completion she taught for the Oakland Public School District retiring after 22 years of service. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She loved helping others, reading, doing crossword puzzles, embroidering and writing poetry. Please consider donating in Earl and Doris's name to the Oakland First Aid Squad or the . A Celebration of their lives will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Attentive Cremation Service, 180 Harrison Avenue, Garfield, NJ (973-340-7077). Condolences visit www.aloiafuneral.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -