|
|
Doris Anderson
Oakland - Doris Anderson, 91, passed away on February 29th after a long and joyous life. Beloved wife of 68 years to the late Earl Anderson. Devoted mother of Sue Evangelista, Earl Anderson (Marge), Jennifer Madamba (Charlie), and Nancy Witten (Jim). Cherished grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Born and raised in Naugatuck Connecticut she graduated from UCONN with a degree in Psychology. After graduation she worked for the Institute of Living in Hartford. Soon after she and Earl married and the family relocated to New Jersey so Earl could be closer to his job in N.Y.C. Once all of the children were in school Doris enrolled at William Paterson University to pursue an Elementary School Teacher's Certificate. Upon completion she taught for the Oakland Public School District retiring after 22 years of service. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She loved helping others, reading, doing crossword puzzles, embroidering and writing poetry. Please consider donating in Earl and Doris's name to the Oakland First Aid Squad or the . A Celebration of their lives will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Attentive Cremation Service, 180 Harrison Avenue, Garfield, NJ (973-340-7077). Condolences visit www.aloiafuneral.com