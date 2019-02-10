Services
Wyckoff - Baart, Doris, age 90, of Wyckoff, on February 7, 2019. Born in Paterson, Doris was raised in Clifton. She worked as a proof reader for Central Hanover Bank and the First National Bank of Paterson for many years. Doris was a member of the Abundant Life Reformed Church in Wyckoff and served as a Sunday school teacher there when it was Second Reformed Church.

Doris was the beloved wife of the late James Baart (2012). Cherished mother of David Baart of Wyckoff, Douglas Baart and his wife Linda of Galloway, NJ and Debra Lank and her husband David of Durham, NC. Loving grandmother of Amy Dahou of Durham, NC, Julie Holcomb and her husband Patrick of San Diego, CA, Glen Baart and his wife Sara of Barnegat, NJ, Jennifer Bingham and her husband Michael of Manahawken NJ, and Tyler Baart of Galloway, NJ. Great grandmother to Leila, Zachary, Ashlyn, Dylan, and Mason.

Cremation will be private. www.browningforshay.com.
