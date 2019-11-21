Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 South Farview Avenue
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 South Farview Avenue
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Valleau Cemetery
546 Franklin Turnpike
Ridgewood, NJ
View Map
Doris (Andren) Blom

Doris (nee Andren) Blom

Paramus - Doris, (nee Andren), 86, of Paramus, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was a longtime member of Old Paramus Reformed Church. Through the church she was active in the Women's Guild, Friday Night Club, Church Beautification Committee and the Quilting group.

Cherished wife of the late William Blom (2010). Loving mother of Barbara Maher and her husband Gregory, Patricia Parent and her husband Jeffrey and Marilyn Nash and her husband Matthew. Cherished grandmother of Melissa, Morgan and Megan.

Family will receive friends on Sunday November 24, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Graveside service will be held on Monday at 11:00 at Valleau Cemetery 546 Franklin Turnpike, Ridgewood. There will be a Celebration of Life service to be held Sunday December 1, 2019 at Old Paramus Reformed Church 660 E. Glen Ave Ridgewood, NJ at 2 o'clock.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Old Paramus Reformed Church Memorial Fund 660 E. Glen Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ, 07450 or

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
