|
|
Doris Bossong
Park Ridge - Doris Bossong, 76, of Park Ridge, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. Dear sister of Marjorie Stiles, the late Diane Segarra and sister- in-law of Edmund Segarra. Loving aunt of Carmen Cabrera and Edmund Segarra, Jr. Great aunt and godmother of Tine Cabrera, great aunt of Diane Calanchi, Angelo and Travis Segarra. Great- great aunt of Zoe Seggara, Genesis and Catalina Calanchi. Dear niece of Elsie Hommes, cousin Susan Melnick and William Hommes. Born in Hackensack, she lived in Montvale and Saddle River before moving to Park Ridge.
Doris was a computer programmer with Hertz Corp., Park Ridge. She also was a partner in D & D Creations. Doris will be remembered as a woman who asked little and gave all. Her family and friends found her as a woman who possessed all of the qualities we all wish for in our best selves.
Visitation will be on Wednesday from 3-7 pm at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood. Relatives and friends will gather at the funeral home on FRIDAY at 9:30 am, followed by the interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hackensack. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Becker-funeralhome.com