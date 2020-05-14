87, of Seminole, FL passed away May 6, 2020 at Morton Plant Hospital after a short illness. Born and raised in Indianapolis, IN she attended Broad Ripple High School before graduating from the Indiana University School of Nursing. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Branch, Jr., her parents, John and Nancy Parrotte, and her brothers John and Richard Parrotte. She is survived by her sons James, and his wife Terre, Kevin and his wife Deborah, and David and his wife Patricia; grandchildren Kelly Yoxall and her husband Brian, Kristen Smith and her husband Mark, Jonathan, Michael, Samantha, Siena and Andrew Branch; great-grandchildren Amelia Smith, Kaitlyn, Brian, Brooklyn and Ashlyn Yoxall. Before moving to Seminole, FL Doris was a long-time resident of Bergenfield, NJ. She worked for many years as a registered nurse at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York City. After retiring and moving to Florida, Doris served as the parish nurse for Oakhurst United Methodist Church in Seminole. She was a member of the United Methodist Women and was active with the P.E.O. Sisterhood, an organization devoted to providing educational opportunities to women worldwide. Always on the go, Doris was short in stature but a formidable presence, always game for another adventure with her grandchildren: Disney World, school graduations, weddings, college baseball doubleheaders, soccer games, and even Parris Island boot camp graduation ceremonies. She loved her Wednesday evening dinner group, working with the church thrift shop, and attending performances of the Florida Orchestra. Doris' memorial service will be Friday, June 26, 2020 2 pm at the Oakhurst United Methodist Church in Seminole, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Methodist Children's Home Society https://www.mchsmi.org/ or to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at https://giving.mskcc.org/
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 14 to May 15, 2020.