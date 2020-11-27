1/
Doris Breur
Doris Breur

North Haledon - Doris (Van Huizen) Breur, 89, on November 25, 2020 of North Haledon, NJ. Doris was the devoted wife of the late Cornelius Breur. Beloved mother of John Breur, Kenneth Breur, Robert Breur and David Breur. Memorial Service at Rockpoint Community Church, 400 North Haledon Ave., North Haledon, NJ on Saturday December 5, 2020 at 11:30 AM. A private interment will be held at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa, NJ. For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Rockpoint Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
