Doris Breur
North Haledon - Doris (Van Huizen) Breur, 89, on November 25, 2020 of North Haledon, NJ. Doris was the devoted wife of the late Cornelius Breur. Beloved mother of John Breur, Kenneth Breur, Robert Breur and David Breur. Memorial Service at Rockpoint Community Church, 400 North Haledon Ave., North Haledon, NJ on Saturday December 5, 2020 at 11:30 AM. A private interment will be held at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa, NJ. For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com
