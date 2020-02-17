|
Doris D. Chatalbash (Bakalian),
Saddle Brook - Doris D. Chatalbash (Bakalian), 91, of Saddle Brook, NJ passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY she resided in Franklin Lakes, NJ prior to settling in Saddle Brook 20 years ago. She was a member of St. Leon Armenian Church in Fair Lawn. An avid reader, she enjoyed keeping busy especially running her family business alongside her late husband. Doris will be remembered for her love for family and friends especially her grandchildren.
Prior to retiring, she was the owner/operator of Chatalbash Rug Company in Secaucus for many years.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas Chatalbash. Loving and devoted mother of Dr. Robert Chatalbash and wife Ruth and Ron Chatalbash and wife Diane Boyce. Cherished grandmother of Thomas and Sara Chatalbash. Dear sister of Peter Bakalian and his late spouse Violet.
A funeral service is planned for Saturday, February 22, 2020, 10:30 AM at St. Leon Armenian Church, 12-61 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Fairview. Arrangements by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., Fair Lawn, NJ 201-797-3500.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Doris may be made to the Saddle Brook Library, 340 Mayhill Street, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com