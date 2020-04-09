Services
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
Wyckoff - Doris Densel (nee Vermeulen) 88 of Wyckoff passed away on April 8, 2020 at the Christian Health Care Center where she resided for the past 3 plus years. Doris was born in Paterson, NJ and raised in Prospect Park by her parents John and Cornelia Vermeulen. She is predeceased by her beloved older brother Edward Vermeulen (2000) and her oldest son Benjamin (2003) of Hudsonville, MI.

Doris was a Hawthorne High School graduate. Throughout her life she worked as a salesperson at various bakeries including Home Bakery of Clifton, Bread Basket Deli of Oakland and Market Basket of Franklin Lakes. She was a cherished member for many years of the Free Reformed Church of Pompton Plains. Of the many Psalms she loved reading God's grace made special to her Psalm 139 vs. 23 & 24 "Search me, O God, and know my heart, try me, and know my thoughts: and see if there be any wicked way in me, and lead in the way everlasting."

Doris was a devoted mother and will be greatly missed by her children: Doris Bivona and husband Dan of Wayne; Edward Densel and wife Regina of Oakland; Joyce Densel of Bloomingdale; Donald Densel and wife Barbara of Hawthorne and daughter-in-law Ruth Densel of Michigan. Loving grandmother to Rachael Brown and husband Craig; Danny Bivona and wife Kate and Michael Bivona. Great grandmother to: Ben, Sophia, Carson, Hannah and Charlotte Brown and Chloe Bivona.

Arrangements by the Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held privately by the family. Any future services will be posted at a later date. For further information and to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences, contact the funeral home, 201-891-4770 or visit www.vpmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers please consider a donations in Doris's memory to: Christian Health Care Center Activities Department, 301 Sicomac Ave., Wyckoff, NJ
