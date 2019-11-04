|
Doris Dillon
Ramsey - Doris Dillon, age 92, of Ramsey, NJ, formerly of Mahwah, NJ, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, joining her husband in heaven on their 69th wedding anniversary. Born in Jersey City, NJ, and a proud graduate of William L. Dickinson High School, she was a resident of Midland Park before moving to Mahwah over 25 years ago.
Surviving are Doris' three sons, Kevin and wife Patty of The Villages, FL, Brian and his wife Cindy of Washingtonville, NY, and Donald and his wife Patti of Ramsey. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Kimberly, Michael and his wife Amanda, Kyle, Ryan, and her three, soon to be four, great grandchildren, Logan, Lucas, Callie, and Brecan (due 2020). Doris joins her fifth great grandchild in heaven, Sawyer.
A visitation will be on Thursday, November 7, from 4pm to 8pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, November 8, at 10am with an entombment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Doris' memory to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.