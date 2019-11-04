Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Dillon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Dillon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Dillon Obituary
Doris Dillon

Ramsey - Doris Dillon, age 92, of Ramsey, NJ, formerly of Mahwah, NJ, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, joining her husband in heaven on their 69th wedding anniversary. Born in Jersey City, NJ, and a proud graduate of William L. Dickinson High School, she was a resident of Midland Park before moving to Mahwah over 25 years ago.

Surviving are Doris' three sons, Kevin and wife Patty of The Villages, FL, Brian and his wife Cindy of Washingtonville, NY, and Donald and his wife Patti of Ramsey. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Kimberly, Michael and his wife Amanda, Kyle, Ryan, and her three, soon to be four, great grandchildren, Logan, Lucas, Callie, and Brecan (due 2020). Doris joins her fifth great grandchild in heaven, Sawyer.

A visitation will be on Thursday, November 7, from 4pm to 8pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, November 8, at 10am with an entombment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Doris' memory to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -