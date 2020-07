Doris DopfFebruary 11, 1930 - June 6, 2020.Doris was born and raised in the Bronx.Doris and her deceased husband, Bill, had 3 sons - Glenn, William and Craig.The family came to live first in Dumont and then Ridgewood. Doris moved to Jacksonville, Florida after the death of her husband of 63 years.Doris passed away on Saturday, June 6 with family at her side.Donations can be made at freshair.org in remembrance of Doris. No funeral services are planned at this time.