|
|
Doris E. (nee Maier) Edell
Highland Lakes - Doris E. Edell, 87, of Highland Lakes, passed away on June 20, 2019 at home. Born in Paterson, Mrs. Edell resided there for much of her life. She lived in Clifton for 33 years before moving to Highland Lakes 25 years ago. Mrs. Edell volunteered her time at the library at St. Brendan School in Clifton which turned into a full-time position and retired after 30 years of service. She was also a former parishioner of St. Brendan R.C. Church.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward E. Edell in 1981 and her son, Edward E. Edell, Jr. in 2002.
Survivors include: her devoted daughter, Eileen E. Henderson and her husband Thomas of Highland Lakes; her daughter-in-law, Noha Edell of Clifton; her brother, August Maier of Florida; her sister, Janet Maier of Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Amy Marie McNamara and her husband, James, Thomas E. Henderson, III and Edward E. Edell, III; and one great-grandchild, Connolly James McNamara.
Visiting hours will be held Sunday from 2 to 6 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. The funeral service will be held Monday 10:30 am at the funeral home followed by a committal service at Crest Haven Memorial Park in Clifton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Karen Ann Quinlan Memorial Foundation, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.