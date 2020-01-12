|
|
Doris E. Faasse
Haskell - Faasse, Doris E. (Choate) age 72 of Haskell, on Sunday January 12, 2020. Born in Paterson, lived in Wyckoff before moving to Haskell thirty-five years ago. She was a records technician for Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for twenty-three years retiring May 1, 2013.
Beloved wife of Glynn Faasse of Haskell, loving mother of Sandee Lynn Russo and her husband Jude of Totowa and Christopher C. Faasse and his wife Jennifer of Haskell. Dear sister of Bob Choate of Lincoln Park. Grandmother of Adam Russo. Visitation on Tuesday 4pm-8pm with a funeral service at 7:30pm at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell