|
|
Doris E. Good
River Vale - Doris Ellen Good (nee Dowd), age 98, of River Vale, NJ, formerly of Bogota NJ, died on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas W. Good Devoted mother of Maureen Dalton, Thomas Good Jr., and Maryellen Creange (spouse of Vincent Galante). Loving Grandmother of Meghan (Thomas) Alphonso and Jaclyn (John) Casiero. Cherished Great-Grandmother of Siobhan and Niamh Alphonso, and Amelia Casiero. Dear sister of the late Kathryn (Robert) Scott and the late David Dowd. Dear sister-in-law of the late Joan and Clifford Bradford, and the late Katherine and Haywood Morrow. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and great grand nieces and nephews.
Doris graduated from Dumont High School in 1939, and then attended secretarial school. From there, she worked at Parents Magazine in New York City. She and Tom Good married in January 1946, after he returned from service in World War II. Doris held many varied jobs in her working career — from catering companies, to restaurants, to banks, and even a uniform company. She was devoted to her family and friends throughout her life, and will be missed by all.
Friends and family are invited for visitation this Monday, March 2 from 2-4PM and 7-9PM at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, NJ. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 3 at 11AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Doris' name, to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 or at americanheart.org For further information and to view Doris' tribute page, please visit volkleber.com