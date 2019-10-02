|
Doris E. Rupp
West Milford - Doris E. Rupp, 87 years, of West Milford, NJ, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, September 30, 2019.
Born on January 19, 1932 in Jersey City, NJ to the late Frederick and Katherine (Ehrismann) Apfel.
She married Charles "Bud" Rupp in 1957 and resided in Jersey City, NJ. In 1961 they moved to West Milford, NJ where they raised their sons and remained until each of their passings.
For many years Doris was the secretary for the Smoke Rise Management Office, and later worked for Estee Lauder in their Human Resource Department.
Doris was a faithful parishioner of Holy Faith Lutheran Church, a member of the Newcomers Club in West Milford, NJ, the Red Hat Society, and the West Milford Book Club.
She will best be remembered as an avid reader and never forgetting a birthday or special occasion with a personalized card.
Doris was predeceased by her beloved husband Charles in 1987, her dear parents Katherine in 1979 and Frederick in 1971, and her loving brother Frederick Apfel II in 1999.
She is survived by her loving sons Grant and Wayne Rupp, both of West Milford, NJ, her nephew Frederick Apfel III and his wife Meredith of St. Simons Island, GA, as well as many friends from her various clubs.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 3pm to 7pm at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435 (For GPS use 1 Post Place).
A funeral service will take place on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10am at Holy Faith Lutheran Church, 104 Paradise Road, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438, followed by the interment at Crest Haven Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Holy Faith Lutheran Church at address above or to a .
Log onto www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com tribute wall to personally post your condolences, memories, photos, and videos, as well as obtaining driving directions to the funeral home.