Doris E. Sirovetz
Beach Lake, PA - Doris E. Sirovetz, 94, of Beach Lake, PA passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Ellen Memorial in Honesdale, PA. In Doris's free time she enjoyed working in the thrift shop in the Pascack Valley Medical Center, Westwood, NJ, sewing, crafting and was a very good Bridge player.
She will be remembered for her social ability, often making many new friends.
The daughter of the late Raymond and Rose (Strauss) Hillpot, she was born on July 25, 1925 in Princeton, NJ.
Doris leaves behind her children, Joyce Banta, Robert Sirovetz and Michael Sirovets and grandchildren, Dawn, Zane, Robert "Bobby" and Melinda.
Cremation was private at convenience to the family at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford Twp., PA .
Memorial donations may be made to Salvation Army, 206 Willow Ave, Honesdale, PA 18431.
Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com
).