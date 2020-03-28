|
Doris E. Taylor
Richboro, PA - Doris E. Taylor (nee Barber) most recently of Richboro, PA died on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the age of 98.
Born and raised in Edgewater, NJ, Mrs. Taylor raised her family in Dumont, NJ before moving to Norwood, NJ. More recently, she was a resident at Brookdale Northampton in Richboro, PA.
Mrs. Taylor was employed at Volvo as an administrative assistant for over twenty-five years.
She enjoyed crocheting, counted cross stitch, and sewing.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph H. Taylor and sister of the late Marjorie McCurry, Mrs. Taylor was the loving mother of Alan R., John H. and William J. Taylor.
She was the devoted grandmother of five and great grandmother of one.
She will also be missed by her niece, Linda Dutcher and her husband, Kenneth, as well as their three children.
Due to the current restrictions due to the coronavirus, Mrs. Taylor's services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Doris's family is requesting that you perform a random act of kindness for a stranger during these difficult times.
