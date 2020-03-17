|
Doris Eileen Clinch
Oradell - Doris Eileen Clinch, 83, of Oradell, NJ, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to her parents, Howard and Maude. Beloved wife of the late E. Hilton Clinch, Jr. Devoted mother of Pamela Petrillo and her husband Michael, Laurie and Bill Kugelman. Kimberly Gallagher and her husband Dennis. Loving grandmother of Andrew, Dennis, Brandon and Alexandria. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Friday, March 20 from 2-7PM. The service celebrating Eileen's life and faith will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, March 21 at 10AM with interment to follow at Westwood Cemetery.
