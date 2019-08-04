|
Doris Elaine Mial Gillan
Pompton Plains - Doris Elaine Mial Gillan, 97, of Pompton Plains, NJ, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Cedar Crest Village. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Daniel. Doris will be lovingly remembered by her children, Bruce Gillan (Barbara), Stephen Gillan (Barbara), and Barbara Abbamont (Joseph), 6 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.
A loving wife and mother, Doris's life was devoted to her family, friends, and church. She loved to sew and decorate and was an active member of Bible Study Fellowship and PEO.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at the Interfaith Chapel at Cedar Crest on August 14th at 1:30. www.scanlanfuneral.com