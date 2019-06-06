|
Doris F. Spano (nee Featherstone)
Paramus - Doris F. Spano (nee Featherstone), 78, of Paramus, NJ, formerly of Manhattan, NY passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019 surrounded by her children and loved ones. Doris was an employee of General Motors before she married the love of her life, the late James E. Spano in 1966. Doris and James lived in Woodside, Queens and North Babylon, Long Island before settling in Paramus. Doris was the cherished mother of James Spano and Patricia Spano, an adored aunt to her nieces and nephews and a dear friend to many. Doris and James were formerly part owners of Cameo Catering, Westmount Country Club and Grissini's Restaurant.
Beloved sister of the late Charles Featherstone and his wife Carolyn, the late Joan Parvis Featherstone, Robert Featherstone, John Featherstone and his wife Rosemary, Henry Boyle and his wife Mary, the late Joseph Featherstone, Matthew Featherstone and his wife Marcelle, Jerry Featherstone and the late Anna Rose and sister-in-law of Jeanette and her husband Dick Tabbachino.
Doris' generous and kind spirit were evident in all that she did. Doris was a Trustee and Vice President of the Paramus Fritz Behnke Historical Museum. Doris was a member of Paramus Rotary Club where she had previously served as the Director of Community Service, Doris served on committees for the Valentine's Day Brunch, Installation Committee, Angels Among Us, Pancake Breakfast, Golf Outing and Paramus Friendly Neighbors and Food Pantry. She chaired the Pasta Dinner and Bingo at the Paramus Veteran's Home. She also delivered Meals on Wheels to the elderly and disabled. Doris was a two-time recipient of the Rotarian of the Year award as well as the President's Award in recognition of outstanding service and dedication. She volunteered for programs such as the Mayor's Substance Abuse program, Juvenile Council Committee, National Night Out and the Paramus Run. Doris was a Paramus Recreation Commissioner and worked for recreation for 12 years. She also served as a Paramus Recreation girls softball coach. In addition, Doris was a member of the Parkway Elementary School PTA and a teacher's aide.
If the eyes are indeed mirrors of the soul, then her beautiful eyes reflected warmth for your heart, comfort for your being and light for your journey. We love you, Mom.
Family will receive friends on Saturday June 8, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm and Sunday June 9, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Monday June 10, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Annunciation R.C Church 50 W Midland Ave Paramus. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Doris' memory may be made to [email protected] P.O. Box 1000. Dept. 142. Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
