Services
St Mary's Catholic Church
280 Washington Ave
Dumont, NJ 07628
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Frech-McKnight Funeral Home
161 Washington Ave.
Dumont, NJ
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
Dumont, NJ
Doris H. (Malone) McKillop

Doris H. (Malone) McKillop Obituary
Doris H. McKillop (née Malone)

Dumont - Doris H. McKillop (née Malone), 92, of Dumont, died peacefully surrounded by her family on August 7, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband, James J. McKillop (1970). Loving mother of John McKillop and Patricia Pursley. Cherished grandmother of Ryan McKillop and his wife Malena Higuera, and great-grandmother of Sébastien and Luca. Predeceased by her brother Donald J. Malone.

Doris was born in New York City to Louise (née Randolph) and John Malone, and was a clerk with AT&T, Oradell, NJ, retiring in 1990 after 23 years of dedicated service.

Funeral Mass Monday, August 12th, 11 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Sunday, August 11th, 4-7 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont, NJ.
