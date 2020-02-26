Services
Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
28 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-1950
Whiting - Doris Haywood, 79, of Whiting, formerly of Lodi and Clifton, passed away on February 13, 2020 in Whiting. Born in Paterson, she lived most of her life in Bergen County, before moving to Whiting.

Predeceased by her husband James, Doris is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Edwards, her 2 granddaughters; a grandson; 4 great granddaughters; 4 great grandsons; and a great great granddaughter.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Rd. Whiting, NJ 08759
