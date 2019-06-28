|
Doris Henning
Pompton Plains - Doris Henning, 91, a longtime resident of Pompton Plains, passed away on June 26, 2019.
Doris was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was happily married to the late Harry Henning for 42 years and the couple was inseparable, often taking trips together with Pequannock Parks and Rec and UNICO. Doris looked forward to the Memorial Day Parade each year, especially giving Harry a kiss as he stepped off the fire truck. She enjoyed playing Scrabble and Rummikub with her family and friends at Cedar Crest and was an active member of the First Reformed Church.
Doris is survived by her children, William Budd and his wife Mary Lynn Landgraf, Donald Budd and his wife Julie, Thomas Henning, Cheryl Tenney and her husband Dennis, Mary Ellen Gutowski, and Barbara De Senzo and her husband Dominick; her brother, Jack Roan; her sister, Joann Cumming; her grandchildren, Jared and Shannon Budd, Daniel and Abby Budd, Jason and Amanda Henning, Christopher and Katie Jacobsen, Frank Ammirata, and Nicole and Michael De Senzo; and 5 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Roan; her sister, Catherine Pedersen; her first husband, William Budd (1967); and her second husband, Harry Henning (2013).
Visiting hours will be held from 3 to 7 pm Sunday, June 30 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will be held 11 am Monday at the First Reformed Church, Pompton Plains. Interment will follow at Pompton Reformed Church Cemetery, Pompton Lakes. www.scanlanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, donations to the First Reformed Church or Pequannock Township Fire Co. #1 would be greatly appreciated.