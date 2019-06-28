Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
First Reformed Church
Pompton Plains, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Henning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Henning


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Henning Obituary
Doris Henning

Pompton Plains - Doris Henning, 91, a longtime resident of Pompton Plains, passed away on June 26, 2019.

Doris was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was happily married to the late Harry Henning for 42 years and the couple was inseparable, often taking trips together with Pequannock Parks and Rec and UNICO. Doris looked forward to the Memorial Day Parade each year, especially giving Harry a kiss as he stepped off the fire truck. She enjoyed playing Scrabble and Rummikub with her family and friends at Cedar Crest and was an active member of the First Reformed Church.

Doris is survived by her children, William Budd and his wife Mary Lynn Landgraf, Donald Budd and his wife Julie, Thomas Henning, Cheryl Tenney and her husband Dennis, Mary Ellen Gutowski, and Barbara De Senzo and her husband Dominick; her brother, Jack Roan; her sister, Joann Cumming; her grandchildren, Jared and Shannon Budd, Daniel and Abby Budd, Jason and Amanda Henning, Christopher and Katie Jacobsen, Frank Ammirata, and Nicole and Michael De Senzo; and 5 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Roan; her sister, Catherine Pedersen; her first husband, William Budd (1967); and her second husband, Harry Henning (2013).

Visiting hours will be held from 3 to 7 pm Sunday, June 30 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will be held 11 am Monday at the First Reformed Church, Pompton Plains. Interment will follow at Pompton Reformed Church Cemetery, Pompton Lakes. www.scanlanfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations to the First Reformed Church or Pequannock Township Fire Co. #1 would be greatly appreciated.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Download Now