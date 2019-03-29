|
|
Doris J. Holloway
Woodland Park - Doris J. Holloway, 89, of Woodland Park, passed away on March 27, 2019. Born in Paterson, she lived there most of her life before moving to Woodland Park in 2001. A parishioner of St. Gerard Majella RC Church, Paterson, Doris was a Senior Clerk Typist at William Paterson University, Wayne, where she worked for 30 years, retiring in 2000, and served many years as a Shop Steward for the CWA. A member of the St. Gerard Rosary Society and the Woodland Park Seniors, Doris worked part time at St. Gerard's Rectory for many years.
Beloved mother of Woodland Park Councilman Gary W. Holloway and his wife Mary (Osborne) of Woodland Park. Dear sister of the late Jack Whitmore and his wife Helen. Loving aunt of Wayne Whitmore. Dear cousin of JoAnn Garofalo, Joseph Dellanno, Jean Moretta, Joseph Fenimore, John Fenimore, Marlene Saxe, Carmen Di Buono and Barbara Nevins. Doris is also survived by many other extended family members.
Funeral Monday 9:30 AM at the Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park and 10:30 AM at St. Gerard Majella RC Church, Paterson. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Visiting Sunday 2-6 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations made to St. Gerard Majella RC Church, 501 W. Broadway, Paterson, NJ 07522, in memory of Doris, would be greatly appreciated. www.SantangeloFuneral.com