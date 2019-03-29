Services
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
(973) 345-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gerard Majella RC Church
Paterson, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Holloway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris J. Holloway

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris J. Holloway Obituary
Doris J. Holloway

Woodland Park - Doris J. Holloway, 89, of Woodland Park, passed away on March 27, 2019. Born in Paterson, she lived there most of her life before moving to Woodland Park in 2001. A parishioner of St. Gerard Majella RC Church, Paterson, Doris was a Senior Clerk Typist at William Paterson University, Wayne, where she worked for 30 years, retiring in 2000, and served many years as a Shop Steward for the CWA. A member of the St. Gerard Rosary Society and the Woodland Park Seniors, Doris worked part time at St. Gerard's Rectory for many years.

Beloved mother of Woodland Park Councilman Gary W. Holloway and his wife Mary (Osborne) of Woodland Park. Dear sister of the late Jack Whitmore and his wife Helen. Loving aunt of Wayne Whitmore. Dear cousin of JoAnn Garofalo, Joseph Dellanno, Jean Moretta, Joseph Fenimore, John Fenimore, Marlene Saxe, Carmen Di Buono and Barbara Nevins. Doris is also survived by many other extended family members.

Funeral Monday 9:30 AM at the Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park and 10:30 AM at St. Gerard Majella RC Church, Paterson. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Visiting Sunday 2-6 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations made to St. Gerard Majella RC Church, 501 W. Broadway, Paterson, NJ 07522, in memory of Doris, would be greatly appreciated. www.SantangeloFuneral.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now