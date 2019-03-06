|
Doris K. Zimmer
Old Tappan - Doris K. Zimmer, 93, of Old Tappan (formerly of Dumont), died on March 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Warren A. Zimmer. Devoted mother of James (Patricia), Randall (Diane), Russell, and her daughter Doreen Minster. Doris also help raised Debbie and Michelle Insallaco, and Philip Roberts. She will be sadly missed by her seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Dear friend of Jessie Curcio. She was predeceased by her siblings Jessie and Ore Denton.
Doris was born in Dumont, NJ to Anna K. (nee Fischer) and Jesse James Denton. She worked as a Phone Operator for the NJ Bell Company. Doris was known for her generosity. She was caring and always willing to help others.
Religious Service, Saturday, 10 AM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave, Dumont. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Friday 3-7 PM.