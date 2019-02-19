Services
Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel
W-150 State Route 4 (East)
Paramus, NJ 07652
(201) 843-9090
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Kessler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Kessler


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris Kessler Obituary
Doris Kessler

Ridgewood - Doris Kessler, 89, of Ridgewood, passed away in her home that she loved very much, surrounded by her family on February 10, 2019. She was born in Jersey City on September 30, 1929, to Herman and Molly Frushtick. She married Robert Kessler and they raised their family in Ridgewood, NJ.

Doris and the late Robert were longtime members of the Barnert Temple in Franklin Lakes which originated in Paterson, with each of their 4 children

Doris was predeceased by her husband Robert Kessler in 2004, and her parents. She is survived by her sons Mitchell, Neil, and Jeffrey, and her daughter Stacy. She is also survived by her brother Howard Frushtick and her nine grandchildren: Zachary, Alexander, Molli, Marcus, Meredith, David, Ivy, Peter, and Bobby.

Funeral services were held at King Solomon Cemetery under the care of Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel in Paramus.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to any of the following: the Barnert Temple www.barnerttemple.org, The Jewish Federation of northern New Jersey, www.jfnnj.org/donate or PBS Jewish programming, www.pbs.org
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.