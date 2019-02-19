|
Doris Kessler
Ridgewood - Doris Kessler, 89, of Ridgewood, passed away in her home that she loved very much, surrounded by her family on February 10, 2019. She was born in Jersey City on September 30, 1929, to Herman and Molly Frushtick. She married Robert Kessler and they raised their family in Ridgewood, NJ.
Doris and the late Robert were longtime members of the Barnert Temple in Franklin Lakes which originated in Paterson, with each of their 4 children
Doris was predeceased by her husband Robert Kessler in 2004, and her parents. She is survived by her sons Mitchell, Neil, and Jeffrey, and her daughter Stacy. She is also survived by her brother Howard Frushtick and her nine grandchildren: Zachary, Alexander, Molli, Marcus, Meredith, David, Ivy, Peter, and Bobby.
Funeral services were held at King Solomon Cemetery under the care of Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel in Paramus.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to any of the following: the Barnert Temple www.barnerttemple.org, The Jewish Federation of northern New Jersey, www.jfnnj.org/donate or PBS Jewish programming, www.pbs.org