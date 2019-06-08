Services
First Presbyterian Church
150 E Palisade Ave
Englewood, NJ 07631
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
3:30 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Englewood, NJ
Doris King Brubaker Obituary
Doris King Brubaker

New Rochelle - 1923 - 2019

Doris King Brubaker, born September 1, 1923 in New Rochelle, New York passed away peacefully June 5, 2019 in Kennett Square, PA surrounded by her four devoted children. Her marriage to Rev. Dr. C. Edward Brubaker nourished their lives together for 71 years.

Her love of family, church, teaching sixth grade, music, sports, a good joke, games, nature, and equal justice for all shaped a wide embrace of life. She is survived by children Wendy Osher, Scott Brubaker, Lynn Brubaker, and Laurie Davis; grand children Ben, Jake, and Isaac Osher; Emily Badillo, Hannah Berget, Daphne Gayle, Mo Nichols, and Ryan Brubaker; great-grandchildren Isabel Badillo and Zedek Gayle. Memorial Service will be Tuesday June 11, 3:30 at First Presbyterian Church in Englewood, NJ.

To read full obit online:

www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com
