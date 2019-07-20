Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Wayne - age 92, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. She lived in Wayne and before retiring, she was employed by Fred KL Industries in Saddle Brook as an executive assistant. Mrs. Kooistra is survived by her three beloved sons: David, Todd and his wife Bonnie, and Richard; her loving grandchildren, Stefan and Jesse; her cherished great-grandchildren, Todd, Addie and Caelin; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Albert. Friends are welcome to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 5-7 PM and the funeral on Monday at 10:30 AM at Moore's Home For Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne. Memorial donations in Doris's name may be made to the Laurelwood Arboretum, 725 Pines Lake Drive West, Wayne, NJ 07470, www.laurelwoodarboretum.org
