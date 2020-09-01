Doris L. Giannantonio



Toms River - Doris L. Giannantonio, of Toms River and formerly of Washington Township, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020 at the age of 88. A proud veteran of the Korean War, where she served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Known for her Sunday gravy and the best chocolate chip cookies, Doris was a phenomenal cook. Working for many years at Finn and Claw restaurant, the most important roles in her life was being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend; she will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure to know her.



Predeceased by her beloved husband, Frank Giannantonio. Survived by her children Frank M. Giannantonio, and his wife Kathy, Donna Giannantonio, and Toni Giannantonio, and her husband Thor Plubplung. Dear sister of Murell Wayne Reynolds and Gayle Reynolds, and his wife Jean. Adored grandmother of Michael Francis Giannantonio, and aunt of several nieces and nephews. She will be especially missed by her support dog, Roxy.



Family and friends will be welcomed at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, NJ on Thursday, September 3rd from 3-7PM. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Friday, September 4th at 10AM with interment following to Madonna Cemetery in Fort Lee, NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store