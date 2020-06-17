Doris L. (Luther) Veith
Doris L. (nee Luther) Veith

Little Ferry - Doris L. (nee Luther) Veith age 93 passed away on June 16, 2020. Doris was a longtime resident of Little Ferry. Doris was a very active member of the Little Ferry Seniors. She had a passion to organize bus trips, both monthly Atlantic City trips, as well as extended vacations. She loved to work on her crafts. She retired as a bookkeeper for Schlesinger's in West New York where she worked for 40 years. Beloved wife to the late Peter. Devoted mother to Patricia and her husband Dr. Francis Balsamo and the late Thomas Veith and his wife Kathy. Loving grandmother to Kristen and her husband Kristian and Daniel and his wife Victoria and great grandmother to Samantha, Ava, Lucy and Juliana. Dear sister to the late Frances Tubertini. She is also survived by her dedicated caretaker for the past three years, Zofia. Funeral services and interment will be private. Vorheesingwersen.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
