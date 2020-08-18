Doris Lauder
Piermont, NY - Doris E. Lauder, 87, of Piermont, NY, passed away at home on August 16, 2020 surrounded by her family. Left to honor & remember her are 3 daughters, Lynn Garcia, Cindy Lauder, Diane Shovlin & her husband, Terry. Adored by the grandchildren she loved, "Gram" leaves behind Kelly, David, Christina, Charles, John, Jennifer, Julie, Daniel, his wife, Abby, & great-grandson, Colby.
Doris is the daughter of the late John & Amelia Dapper, & sister of the late John Dapper. She was married to her high school sweetheart & the love of her life, David W. Lauder, for 42 years until his passing in 1996. Doris always referred to herself as a "Jersey Girl." Formerly of Dumont, Oradell, & River Vale, she lived life to the fullest until her illness late last year.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart RC Church, Tappan, NY, with interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to her grandson, John's foundation, www.soldiersforwildlife.org
, of which she was so proud. Or to Tomorrows Children's Fund at Hackensack Medical Center.