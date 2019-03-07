|
Doris Lee Broadfoot
- - Doris Lee Broadfoot (nee Jones), 82, passed away February 23, 2019 at Alaris @ Cedar Grove.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O'Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. The funeral service will be held at St. Johns Lutheran Church, 216 Liberty St. Bloomfield at 10:00 am. Interment Glendale Cemetery. Visitation is on Sunday from 3- 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the St. Johns Memorial Fund, 216 Liberty St. Bloomfield, NJ 07003.
She retired from FSR incorporated in Woodland Park in 2009 after 20 years and also worked as a manager for Ippolittos 5 & 10 in Bloomfield. She was a member of the St Johns Guild in Bloomfield and also a member of the Mary Ross Classic Bowling League at Brunswick Lanes in Belleville. She was a devoted grandmother attending all sporting events and activities.
She was the wife of the late James Broadfoot for 47 years, mother of James Jr and his wife Vivian and Sandra Thompson and her husband James, grandmother of Jacquelyn and Shannon Broadfoot and Rachel and Morgan Thompson. Sister of Thomas Jones of Richmond VA and Donnie Jones of Ft Meyers, Fla. and the late Edward Lewis Jones, Joyce Jones, and Jan Messier. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.